Odds of UK voting to stay in EU drop to 60 percent after poll: Betfair

LONDON (Reuters) - Betting odds on the likelihood of Britain voting to remain in the European Union fell to 60 percent on Thursday after a poll put the "Leave" camp ahead, according to Betfair.
Odds had earlier showed a 65 percent implied probability of a vote to remain in the bloc at the June 23 referendum.
But an Ipsos MORI telephone poll showed 53 percent of Britons would vote for a so-called Brexit against 47 percent who would vote to stay, putting the "Leave" camp ahead for the first time in the monthly telephone surveys.
