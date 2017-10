Campaigners hold placards as British Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech at a 'Stronger In' campaign event in Witney, Oxfordshire, Britain, 14 May 2016. REUTERS/WILL OLIVER / POOL

LONDON (Reuters) - Betting odds indicate the implied probability of a British vote to stay in the European Union is 62 percent, according to Betfair.

The implied probability of an In vote fell on Tuesday to around 55 percent but then recovered to around 62 percent later in the day, according to Betfair.