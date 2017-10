Supporters and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (rear L), Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron and Labour MP Harriet Harman listen to Green Party leader Natalie Bennett speak at a Remain in the EU campaign event at the Oval cricket ground in London, Britain, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - The implied probability of a British vote to stay in the European Union on June 23 rose to 75.8 percent on Thursday, according to betting odds supplied by Betfair.

Earlier this week, betting odds indicated a 72 percent probability of an in vote.

While betting odds have consistently indicated an In vote, opinion pollsters have so far painted contradictory pictures of how Britons will vote.