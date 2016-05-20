Betting odds indicate 79 percent probability of a British vote to stay in the EU

Students wait for the arrival of Labour MP Lucy Powell at Manchester Met business school in Manchester, England as part of her stay in Europe campaign on April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON (Reuters) - Betting odds on Friday indicated a 79 percent implied probability of Britain voting to stay in the European Union in a June 23 referendum, according to Betfair.

The implied probability of an In vote has increased by about 9 percentage points in the past week, according to the Betfair odds.

William Hill on Thursday said its odds for an “In” vote were 1/5, the lowest level to date and indicating an implied probability of 83 percent.