FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OECD's Gurria: no economic upside for UK from Brexit
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 27, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

OECD's Gurria: no economic upside for UK from Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OECD Secretary General Jose Angel Gurria addresses a news conference at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Wednesday that he saw no potential benefits for the British economy if voters decide to leave the European Union at a referendum in June.

Angel Gurria said a new OECD report showed a hit to British economic growth under all scenarios if the country left the EU compared with a decision to stay in the bloc.

“The best outcome is still worse than remaining and the worst outcomes are very bad indeed,” he said in a speech at the London School of Economics as the OECD published its report on the impact of a so-called Brexit.

“We see no economic upside for the UK whatsoever,” Gurria said, citing the risk of weaker trade ties, lower investment and the possibility of companies moving out of Britain.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.