a year ago
UK statistics agency sees little immediate impact from EU vote
September 21, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

UK statistics agency sees little immediate impact from EU vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk through the Canary Wharf, the business and financial district in London, Britain, September 8, 2016.Kevin Coombs

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's vote to leave the European Union has had little immediate impact on the economy, though the longer-term effects remain to be seen, the chief economist of the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

"As the available information grows, the referendum result appears, so far, not to have had a major effect on the UK economy. So it hasn't fallen at the first fence but longer-term effects remain to be seen," ONS chief economist Joe Grice said in a report published by the statistics agency.

The ONS's view contrasts with that of the Bank of England, which expects growth in the third quarter of 2016 to halve from its rate in the three months running up to the vote.

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Estelle Shirbon

