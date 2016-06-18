FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's 'In' and 'Out' camps neck-and-neck before EU vote: Opinium poll
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 18, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

UK's 'In' and 'Out' camps neck-and-neck before EU vote: Opinium poll

Vote Remain supporters arrive for an event at Manchester Metropolitan University's student Union in Manchester, northern England June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The campaign for Britain to leave the European Union has made up ground to draw level with its rival “In” campaign ahead of Thursday’s EU membership referendum, according to an Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper published on Saturday.

The online poll put support for the “Remain” and “Leave” at 44 percent each.

The poll was based on a survey of 2,006 people between June 14 and 17 with most of the work done before news reached respondents of the killing of a British lawmaker on Thursday which caused the suspension of campaigning for the referendum.

The previous Opinium/Observer poll, published on June 11, showed “In” ahead of “Out” by 44-42 percent.

Britons vote on June 23 on whether to remain in the EU.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.