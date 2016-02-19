FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Hollande says 'no special case' for the City in UK-EU talks
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 19, 2016 / 6:03 PM / 2 years ago

France's Hollande says 'no special case' for the City in UK-EU talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said he opposed British demands at a European Union summit for special treatment for its financial markets as a way to keep Britain in the bloc, saying Britain cannot veto what happens in the euro zone.

“There can be no special case,” he told France Inter radio in a break from the summit in Brussels, adding he wanted to keep Britain in the EU but not at any price.

He also said that “many nations” at the summit opposed British Prime Minister David Cameron’s calls to be able to restrict social benefits for migrants workers. “That is where it grates the most,” he said.

Reporting By Ingrid Melander and Matthias Blamont, editing by Alister Doyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.