France's Orange says will keep UK offices despite Brexit vote
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
June 24, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

France's Orange says will keep UK offices despite Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Orange logo is seen in a phone shop of a shopping centre in Nice, southern France, March 8, 2016.Eric Gaillard/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French telecoms company Orange (ORAN.PA) said on Friday it plans to maintain several group offices in the United Kingdom, which employ about 900 people, despite Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The company said it was not present in the British telecoms consumer market and that the referendum vote had no direct impact on its financial exposure and balance sheet.

Britain's decision to exit the European Union in a referendum on Thursday sent markets tumbling on Friday, with the pound sterling crashing to a 31-year low at one point.

Shares in Orange fell 7.5 percent, outperforming France's blue chip CAC 40 index .FCHI, which closed down 8.04 percent for the day after banks in particular took a hammering.

"The group is covered against movements in the sterling and dollar exchange rates," Orange said in the statement. 

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Richard Lough and Susan Fenton

