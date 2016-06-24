Hungary PM Orban says UK vote shows Brussels must listen to popular voice

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Britain's vote to leave the European Union shows that Brussels must listen to the voice of the people and give proper answers to such pivotal issues as migration, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Orban told public radio that the issue of migration had a key role in the British debate ahead of Thursday's referendum.

"Brussels must hear the voice of the people, this is the biggest lesson from this decision," Orban said.

Orban said British people were not satisfied with the policies that the EU took on the migration crisis.

"Why is Hungary in the EU? Hungary is in the EU because we believe in a strong Europe," Orban added.

"But Europe is strong only if it can give answers to major issues such as immigration that would strengthen Europe itself and not weaken it. The EU failed to give these answers."

Orban said the majority of Britons had interpreted EU answers to the migration crisis as ones that would weaken Europe.

He added that Visegrad countries in Central Europe would soon hold discussions about the British vote.

When asked what will happen to hundreds of thousands of Hungarians working in Britain, Orban said the most likely solution would be that Britain would sign an agreement with the EU in which such issues would be dealt with.