a year ago
UK's Osborne says meeting major banks on Tuesday for post-Brexit talks
#World News
July 4, 2016 / 5:16 PM / a year ago

UK's Osborne says meeting major banks on Tuesday for post-Brexit talks

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, speaks at The Times CEO summit in London, Britain June 28, 2016.Neil Hall/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne will meet heads of major banks on Tuesday to discuss how the country should respond to the decision to leave the European Union.

"I have had numerous conversations with various business leaders and indeed leaders of financial institutions over the last 10 days," Osborne told parliament. "Tomorrow I am meeting the heads of some of the major banks as well to discuss how we proceed."

Osborne said the UK's public finances would be impacted by a cyclical downturn, but that the Bank of England had the tools it needed to act against the economic cycle and boost lending.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
