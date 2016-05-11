FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK could face a balance of payments crisis after Brexit: Osborne
May 11, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

UK could face a balance of payments crisis after Brexit: Osborne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne leaves after casting his vote for the London mayoral elections, at a polling station in central London, Britain May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday that the country could face a balance of payments crisis and problems in its banking sector if it votes to leave the European Union in next month’s referendum.

“We could face a very, very difficult situation that could make us very significantly poorer than where we are today because we could have a balance of payments crisis. That’s a scenario that others in the world have talked about,” Osborne told lawmakers.

“There are potential downsides in the financial stability situation,” he said.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has previously said that concerns about Britain’s EU membership could test the “kindness of strangers” who fund the country’s large current account deficit.

Supporters of a so-called Brexit have accused Osborne and Prime Minister David Cameron of trying to scare voters out of voting to leave the EU.

Reporting by David Milliken; writing by William Schomberg

