Osborne, Darling slam Brexit proposals as unworkable, dangerous: Telegraph

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Britain's economy minister and his predecessor have teamed up to accuse those campaigning to leave the European Union of having dangerous plans with no proper economic basis, homing back in on the economics of an increasingly bitter EU referendum campaign.

An open letter from Conservative George Osborne and former Labour Party economy minister Alastair Darling, printed by the Daily Telegraph in Wednesday's edition, said those leading the campaign to leave the EU after the June 23 vote were "making it up as (they) go along."

In the last few days the focus has been clearly on immigration, with two polls on Tuesday showing voters have moved towards backing a "Brexit", or a vote to leave, after official figures last week put net migration in 2015 at the second highest level on record.

Osborne and Darling accused Vote Leave of "uncosted and unworkable proposals" and challenged them to answer key questions such as what model Britain's trade relationship with the EU would follow, how long new trade agreements with dozens of countries would take and what job losses it might entail.

"If you can't answer these straightforward questions you are confirming that a vote to leave is a leap into the dark," the letter said. "When will you level with the British people about the damaging consequences of your dangerous plans?"