#World News
June 28, 2016 / 12:07 PM / a year ago

Osborne sees urgent need to establish new UK-EU relationship

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, speaks at The Times CEO summit in London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain urgently needs to establish a new relationship with the European Union, but should not serve its notice to quit the bloc until this new model had become clear, finance minister George Osborne told business leaders on Tuesday.

“The truth is, for all of your businesses, that uncertainty will only really be resolved when we come to an agreement ... on the relationship we now want with our European partners...” Osborne said at a conference hosted by The Times newspaper.

“And I think that’s where the urgency is now required.”

He added that Britain should not trigger its two-year notice period to leave the EU, known as Article 50, until this relationship had become clear.

Reporting by Andy Bruce and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken

