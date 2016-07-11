FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK's Osborne welcomes prospect of May becoming prime minister
#World News
July 11, 2016 / 2:34 PM / a year ago

UK's Osborne welcomes prospect of May becoming prime minister

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, speaks at The Times CEO summit in London, Britain June 28, 2016.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said it was good news that interior minister Theresa May was now the sole candidate to become the country's next prime minister after her remaining rival Andrea Leadsom dropped out of the race on Monday.

"Welcome news we have 1 candidate with overwhelming support to be next PM," Osborne said on Twitter. "Theresa May has strength, integrity and determination to do the job."

Separately, Osborne told BBC television it was important that the British economy had more certainty.

He had not previously given his public backing to any of the candidates to lead the ruling Conservative Party. Osborne was once considered a strong contender to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron but his hopes were dashed by the defeat of the "Remain" campaign in last month's European Union membership referendum which he and Cameron led.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
