UK's Osborne says will lay out party leadership stance soon

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne, once the favorite to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron, said he would clarify whether he would run for leadership of the Conservative Party this week after Britons voted to leave the European Union.

“There have been questions about the future of the Conservative Party and I will address my role within that in the coming days”, he told reporters at a news conference in London.

Osborne was one of the main campaigners seeking to keep Britain in the EU.