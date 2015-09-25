FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
September 25, 2015 / 7:08 AM / 2 years ago

Britain's EU opponents join forces with 'Out' campaign group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONCASTER, England (Reuters) - Opponents of Britain’s membership of the European Union have joined forces to create a group that will lead the ‘Out’ campaign in an EU referendum due by the end of 2017.

Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to renegotiate Britain’s ties with the bloc ahead of the vote. He has said he is confident of being able to recommend Britain stays, but rules nothing out if he cannot get the changes he wants.

The “Out” umbrella campaign, branded ‘Leave .EU’, has been set up by businessman Arron Banks, a financial backer to Britain’s anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP).

The group will be formally launched at UKIP’s annual conference in Doncaster in northern England on Friday.

“What you are going to see today are all the different, disparate groups in this country who support leaving the European Union coming together,” UKIP leader Nigel Farage said.

“We today formally will join hands and start the referendum campaign properly.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
