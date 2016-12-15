FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU leaders agree to give Parliament role in preparing for Brexit talks: Tusk
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 15, 2016 / 10:43 PM / in 10 months

EU leaders agree to give Parliament role in preparing for Brexit talks: Tusk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Council President Donald Tusk addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the last European Summit, in Strasbourg, France, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU leaders have agreed to invite representatives of the European Parliament to participate in meetings to prepare for Britain’s departure from the bloc, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

At a news conference, Tusk said leaders had discussed the Parliament’s plea for a greater role in negotiations on Britain’s divorce after the chamber’s outgoing speaker warned them that it could block a Brexit deal.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, editing by Elizabeth Piper

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.