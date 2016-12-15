Assad video says taking of Aleppo is historic moment
BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Thursday the world would be different after what he called the "liberation of Aleppo", describing it as a historic moment.
BRUSSELS EU leaders have agreed to invite representatives of the European Parliament to participate in meetings to prepare for Britain's departure from the bloc, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday.
At a news conference, Tusk said leaders had discussed the Parliament's plea for a greater role in negotiations on Britain's divorce after the chamber's outgoing speaker warned them that it could block a Brexit deal.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
BRUSSELS European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend the bloc's main economic sanctions against Russia over the turmoil in Ukraine for six months until mid-2017, diplomats said.
CAIRO/PARIS Egyptian air accident investigators said on Thursday traces of explosives had been found on the remains of victims of an Egyptair flight that crashed en route from Paris to Cairo.