BRUSSELS EU leaders have agreed to invite representatives of the European Parliament to participate in meetings to prepare for Britain's departure from the bloc, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

At a news conference, Tusk said leaders had discussed the Parliament's plea for a greater role in negotiations on Britain's divorce after the chamber's outgoing speaker warned them that it could block a Brexit deal.

