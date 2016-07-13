Efforts to overturn Brexit will go nowhere, says senior Tory lawmaker

PARIS (Reuters) - Parliamentary attempts to revoke the Brexit vote in favor of leaving the EU have no chance of succeeding and would run into a solid Conservative Party opposition, the chair of Britain's foreign affairs committee said on Wednesday.

Britain's parliament will debate in September a petition signed by more than 4 million members of the public calling for a second referendum on European Union membership, although it will not take a decision on whether to re-run last month's vote.

However, with a large number of lawmakers opposed to the referendum result, some of them see a slender chance of being able to overturn the vote through parliament.

"Down that road will lie disaster because 52 percent of electorate voted for this and the implications of that would be catastrophic," Crispin Blunt, chairman of Britain's foreign affairs committee, told reporters in Paris.

"It would run into a brick wall of a solid conservative majority of parliament that will support the decision of the electorate. In that sense, parliamentary opposition is going nowhere," said Blunt, who backed the campaign to leave the EU.

Blunt was in Paris with four other members of the foreign affairs committee, including opposition Labour Party and Scottish National Party members, to discuss with French counterparts how Britain's breakaway from the EU would pan out.

In a heated news conference demonstrating how deep feelings are running over the shock result last month, Labour MP Mike Gapes, who campaigned to stay in the bloc, said the government could not bypass the views of parliament.

"Parliament has a responsibility to mitigate the damage and make clear what we wish the government to achieve before it triggers Article 50. We live in a parliamentary democracy and not a plebiscitary democracy."

Invoking Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty will formally launch the process of separation and start the clock ticking on a two-year countdown to Britain's actual departure.

Blunt said he did not expect that process to be triggered until the end of the year.

Elisabeth Guigou, head of France's foreign affairs committee, underlined France's official stand on the issue, saying the process should begin quickly.

"We can't be left shunted by pro and against decisions eternally. Things must now be settled."

Blunt and fellow conservative lawmaker Daniel Kawczynski, who also supported the campaign to quit the EU, said Brexit could ultimately create closer ties with France.

"The relationship has been neglected for far too long on a bilateral perspective," Kawczynski said. "There will be a renaissance as a result of this referendum."