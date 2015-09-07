FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK lawmakers pass EU referendum legislation to upper house
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 8, 2015 / 12:17 AM / 2 years ago

UK lawmakers pass EU referendum legislation to upper house

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron’s planned referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union moved a step closer after legislation paving the way for the vote was passed to parliament’s upper house.

Lawmakers in parliament’s House of Commons voted early on Tuesday by 316-53 to back Cameron’s plan to hold a referendum by the end of 2017, meaning it will now be considered by members of the upper house, the House of Lords.

On Monday, Cameron suffered an embarrassing defeat in parliament at the hands of his own Euroskeptic lawmakers, who joined forces with opposition parties to vote against proposed rules on government activity in the run-up to the referendum.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.