FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU lawmakers say will consider legislation for UK deal swiftly: Cameron's office
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 16, 2016 / 4:23 PM / 2 years ago

EU lawmakers say will consider legislation for UK deal swiftly: Cameron's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European lawmakers told Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday they were ready to take any legislation needed to implement a deal to keep Britain in the bloc through the European Parliament swiftly, a spokeswoman for the British leader said.

Cameron met the leaders of the three largest groups in the European Parliament on Tuesday as he sought to secure backing for a draft deal on Britain’s EU ties before a meeting of the bloc’s leaders later this week.

“All three made clear their support for the proposals on the table and said they were ready to take any necessary EU legislation through the European Parliament swiftly,” she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, following a meeting with Cameron, EU Parliament President Martin Schulz said whatever national leaders concluded, he could not guarantee European deputies would deliver the necessary legislation, notably on welfare benefits.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.