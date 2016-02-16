EU lawmakers say will consider legislation for UK deal swiftly: Cameron's office

LONDON (Reuters) - European lawmakers told Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday they were ready to take any legislation needed to implement a deal to keep Britain in the bloc through the European Parliament swiftly, a spokeswoman for the British leader said.

Cameron met the leaders of the three largest groups in the European Parliament on Tuesday as he sought to secure backing for a draft deal on Britain’s EU ties before a meeting of the bloc’s leaders later this week.

“All three made clear their support for the proposals on the table and said they were ready to take any necessary EU legislation through the European Parliament swiftly,” she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, following a meeting with Cameron, EU Parliament President Martin Schulz said whatever national leaders concluded, he could not guarantee European deputies would deliver the necessary legislation, notably on welfare benefits.