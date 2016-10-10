Second Brexit vote 'not acceptable': UK PM May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Monday that holding a second vote in parliament on the country's exit from the European Union would not be acceptable, but that lawmakers would have a role to play in scrutinizing the Brexit process.

"Parliament is of course going to debate and scrutinize that process as it goes on. That is absolutely necessary and the right thing to do," a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters.

"But, having a second vote, or a vote to second-guess the will of the British people is not an acceptable way forward."