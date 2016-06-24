FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Juncker says up to Britain's EU commissioner whether to stay in job: paper
June 24, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Juncker says up to Britain's EU commissioner whether to stay in job: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attends a meeting with European Parliament President Martin Schulz and European Council President Donald Tusk (unseen) after Britain voted to leave the bloc, in Brussels, Belgium, June 24, 2016.Francois Lenoir

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said it was up Jonathan Hill, Britain's EU commissioner, whether to stay in office following the UK vote to leave the European Union, Germany's Bild newspaper reported on Saturday.

Juncker will lead a meeting of the EU's 28 commissioners on Monday, including Hill, a key ally of British Prime Minister David Cameron, who on Friday announced his plans to resign by October.

"That is primarily a personal decision for Lord Hill, whom I admire greatly as an experienced politician," the paper quoted Juncker as saying, when asked about Hill's future after the British referendum. Hill oversees banks and financial services.

Britain's 73 members of the European parliament may also leave the body before the end of their current terms in 2019, Juncker was quoted as saying.

"Many members of the British independence party spent their time in the European Parliament working against the institution to which they belonged. Since they couldn't wait for Britain to leave the European Union, I imagine they will not stay any longer than they have to," he said.

However, Juncker said the situation was different for the roughly 1,000 Britons who work as EU bureaucrats, since they worked for Europe and not Britain.

Reporting by Andrea Shala; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
