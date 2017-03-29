FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit is revocable but would need approval of rest of EU: EU's Tajani
#World News
March 29, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 5 months ago

Brexit is revocable but would need approval of rest of EU: EU's Tajani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament president said on Wednesday any reversal of Britain's decision to exit the European Union would also need the full backing of the other EU states.

Reversing the process of Brexit was possible, but the rules were very clear, Antonio Tajani told a news conference.

"If Britain decided to change its position, it cannot do it alone. All member states need to decide whether it is possible," he said.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

