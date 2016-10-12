FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
British parliament will not vote on triggering EU divorce: PM's spokeswoman
October 12, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 10 months ago

British parliament will not vote on triggering EU divorce: PM's spokeswoman

Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty that deals with the mechanism for departure is pictured near an EU flag following Britain's referendum results to leave the European Union, in this photo illustration taken in Brussels, Belgium, June 24, 2016.Francois Lenoir/Illustration/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - There will not be a vote in Britain's parliament on triggering formal divorce talks with the European Union, a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

Earlier, sterling firmed after May offered lawmakers some scrutiny of the government's Brexit plans, agreeing to demands for a debate before triggering Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, which starts a two-year process for Britain to leave the bloc.

"There will not be a vote on triggering Article 50," May's spokeswoman said.

May has said she will trigger Article 50 by the end of March next year.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

