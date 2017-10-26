UK parliament expected to vote on Brexit deal by late 2018 or early 2019: Davis

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament will vote on whether to accept the government’s deal on exiting the European Union by December 2018 or January 2019 if negotiations with Brussels progress as anticipated, Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis holds a joint news conference with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (unseen) after the latest round of talks in Brussels, Belgium October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“If it goes to the timetable (EU negotiator) Mr Barnier expects, or wants to go to, which is October of 2018, it’s likely the European Parliament will vote December or January... we will have that put before the house before then, there’s no doubt about that,” Davis told parliament.