9 months ago
Britain must consider role in organizations it joined as part of EU: May
#World News
November 28, 2016 / 4:26 PM / 9 months ago

Britain must consider role in organizations it joined as part of EU: May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (3rd L) sits opposite her Polish counterpart Beata Szydlo, along with an intergovernmental consultation team from both countries, in the Cabinet Room in 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain November 28, 2016.Peter Nicholls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will have to look at its role in organizations it entered into as part of the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday, describing how her government is planning for Brexit.

"There will be issues around the justice and home affairs area where we're party to arrangements within the European Union as a member of the EU at the moment where we'll have to consider what the future relationship will be," she told a news conference with Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo.

She referred to European policing agency Europol as an example.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James

