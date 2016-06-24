Brexit vote won't affect Polish GDP too much: deputy PM

WARSAW (Reuters) - A British exit from the European Union will not have any major impact on Poland's economic growth and volatility in its zloty currency will subside, a deputy prime minister said on Friday.

"Polish entrepreneurs are efficient and flexible ... so it will not have any significant negative effect on gross domestic product," the minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, told Reuters by telephone.

Poland was the only EU country to avoid a recession during and after the financial crisis, with its gross domestic product rising by 3.0 percent in the first quarter of 2016.

"I'm not afraid about the continuation of the economic cooperation with the UK, which is Poland's No.2 export partner with Poland sending goods there worth 11 billion euros a year, as free trade is also in UK's interest," Morawiecki said.

The Brexit vote will also not have a negative impact on the availability of EU funds, despite the fact that the UK is a significant payer into the EU budget, Morawiecki said, as the present EU budget ends effectively in 2022 only.

But the unexpected decision may still negatively influence Polish markets for the next several days, Morawiecki said, after the zloty hit a 4.5-year low against the euro on Friday morning.

"As far as markets are concerned, such as the zloty, bonds and the stock market, they will stabilize after several days of higher volatility."

"I don't expect a sudden outflow of (portfolio) funds (from the region). I think that London will be trying to maintain its City presence here," Morawiecki said.

Morawiecki, a former Santander Polish unit BZ WBK CEO, also said that the British decision to leave the EU will not accelerate the consolidation process of the Polish banking sector, as London's holdings in the sector are relatively small.

Poland is bracing for another wave of consolidation in the sector as Raiffeisen is withdrawing from CEE biggest economy, while Unicredit, which controls Poland's No.2 lender Pekao SA is considering selling some of its assets outside Italy, according to sources.