Britain's May to meet Poland's Kaczynski

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet the leader of Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

Kaczynski is a rival of former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk, who was reappointed as chairman of European Union summit meetings earlier this month despite an attempt by Warsaw to replace him with another Polish candidate.

Britain voted in favor of keeping Tusk in his role at the summit, EU officials have said.