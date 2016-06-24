FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Poland says all must be done to stop others from leaving EU
#World News
June 24, 2016 / 10:29 AM / a year ago

Poland says all must be done to stop others from leaving EU

Polish President Andrzej Duda attends a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 17, 2016.Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Friday efforts should be made to prevent other countries from leaving the European Union after Britain voted to leave the bloc.

"One must do everything to prevent other countries from leaving," Duda told reporters, adding that Poland wanted to maintain its economic and defense ties with Britain.

Duda also reiterated that his cabinet would continue to work on legislative solutions to help hundreds of thousands of Poles saddled with Swiss franc mortgages.

The franc briefly rose to its highest level against the zloty currency in a year and a half after the British vote results were published.

(Story corrects to add timeframe for franc level against the zloty.)

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Justyna Pawlak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
