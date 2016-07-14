FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish foreign minister warns Brexit could have a domino effect
July 14, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

Polish foreign minister warns Brexit could have a domino effect

Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski attends a news conference after the meeting of Foreign Ministry officials in Warsaw, Poland June 27, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski warned in a German newspaper that other countries could follow suit after Britons voted to leave the European Union.

“There is the danger of a domino effect,” Waszczykowski told the online edition of German newspaper Die Welt.

He said it was therefore necessary to urgently think about what reforms were necessary in the EU, adding that the bloc needed to find new answers to economic challenges and migration as well as internal and external security.

Waszczykowski said no serious political group in Poland had called for a referendum on EU membership yet but he added: “I hope that we won’t be forced to take drastic measures due to imprudent actions taken by ‘European reformers’.”

He also criticized Germany for a post-Brexit meeting that German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier held with the European Union’s six founding members. Waszczykowski said small groups should not be able to make decisions and then force these on to others.

“That’s a recipe for catastrophe,” he said.

He said he thought Britons had voted to leave the EU due to “thoughtless actions by the European elite who want to push through ‘even more Europe’”.

He said another feeling that had probably played a role in Britain’s decision was “that Europe interferes in areas that should be solely controlled by the member states themselves”.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Alison Williams

