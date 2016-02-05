FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Kaczynski says 'satisfied' after talks with Britain's Cameron
February 5, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Kaczynski says 'satisfied' after talks with Britain's Cameron

Law and Justice (PiS) party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks to media after meeting with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (not pictured) at a hotel in Warsaw, Poland February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland is satisfied with the outcome of talks over a proposed EU-Britain deal with British Prime Minister David Cameron who is visiting Warsaw on Friday, head of the Polish ruling Law and Justice party Jaroslaw Kaczynski said.

Speaking to reporters immediately after meeting Cameron in a hotel in central Warsaw, Kaczynski said: “We have gained really very, very much, and we are satisfied.”

“Poland has ... gained here really very much, full safety, above all, for all those who are in Britain right now, but also that those who have children in Poland will continue to receive benefits, they may be adjusted, but they will get them anyway.”

Reporting by Wiktor Szary

