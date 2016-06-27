Poland's Kaczynski says EU's Tusk directly responsible for Brexit

WARSAW (Reuters) - The leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party blamed European Council President and former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk on Monday for Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

“A particularly dark role was played by Donald Tusk, who conducted negotiations with the British and in fact contributed to them getting nothing,” Jaroslaw Kaczynski said of his former political rival, speaking to local media.

“Hence, he is directly responsible for Brexit and should simply disappear from European politics. But this concerns the whole of European Commission in its present composition.”