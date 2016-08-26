Britain's Polish migrants give blood for unity

(The last paragraph corrects to match the corrections on the CEEF feed. Story corrects spelling to 'xenophobia' and 'xenophobic' in paragraphs two and three respectively.)

London - Polish migrants across Britain took part in a campaign to donate blood this week (August 20-27), in an attempt to show unity and solidarity with Britons post-Brexit.

The social media campaign, and its hashtag Polish Blood, developed last August, as an alternative to a then mooted strike by Polish migrants who at the time felt unappreciated and victims of xenophobia in Britain.

A year later, thousands more Poles are donating blood at blood banks across the country after a wave of xenophobic attacks on migrants following Britain's vote to leave the European Union in June.

Chef consultant Damian Wawrzyniak donated blood in central London.

"It's all about bringing communities together. Making us not only workers, helpers, because somebody says; you work good when you get paid. Here you don't get paid. It's like giving something," he said.

The Polish Blood campaign is running at the same time as NHS Blood and Transplant's "Missing Type" blood drive campaign, an international effort calling for new people to register as blood donors.

The two campaigns are not affiliated.