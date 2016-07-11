FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK's Cameron says will step down as prime minister on Wednesday
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 11, 2016 / 3:14 PM / a year ago

UK's Cameron says will step down as prime minister on Wednesday

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London, July 11, 2016.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's David Cameron said he would resign as prime minister on Wednesday, paving the way for interior minister Theresa May to take over the job the same day.

Cameron said he expected to chair his last cabinet meeting on Tuesday and then take questions in parliament for around 30 minutes from 1100 GMT (7 a.m. EDT) on Wednesday.

"After that I expect to go to (Buckingham Palace) and offer my resignation," he told reporters outside his office in Downing Street. "So we will have a new prime minister in that building behind me by Wednesday evening."

Reporting by William Schomberg and Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.