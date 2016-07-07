UK Conservatives to chose either May or Leadsom to succeed PM Cameron: committee

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers Theresa May and Andrea Leadsom will go through to a vote of Conservative Party members to decide who succeeds Prime Minister David Cameron, the party said on Thursday.

Interior minister May topped the second round of voting by lawmakers, winning the support of 199 of her colleagues, while junior energy minister Leadsom came second on 84.

Brexit campaigner and justice minister Michael Gove was eliminated from the race after coming third with 46 votes.

The contest, triggered by Cameron's decision to resign following the June 23 public vote to leave the European Union, will now be decided by the party's membership. The result of the ballot is due by Sept. 9.