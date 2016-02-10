Latest poll indicates growing support for British EU exit

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of Britons who back remaining in the European Union is level with those wanting to leave in the bloc, with support for an exit growing, according to an opinion poll on Wednesday.

The ICM online poll found 42 percent favored ending Britain’s membership of the EU with 41 percent wanting to stay and the remainder unsure. Excluding the “don’t knows”, the figures translated into a 50-50 percent split, ICM said.

An ICM survey last week showed 52 percent backed remaining in the bloc, with 48 percent wanting to leave.