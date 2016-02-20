FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British campaign to stay in EU has 15 percent point lead: Daily Mail
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 20, 2016 / 9:53 PM / in 2 years

British campaign to stay in EU has 15 percent point lead: Daily Mail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British campaign to stay in the European Union has taken a 15 percentage point lead over opponents of membership, according to a Survation opinion poll for the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

In the first opinion poll since Prime Minister David Cameron clinched a deal on Britain’s membership terms from other EU leaders, 48 percent of voters said they wanted to stay in the EU while 33 percent were in favor of leaving.

But 19 percent were undecided, the newspaper said. The poll showed that 35 percent of voters believe Cameron did well at the summit negotiations while 30 percent said he did badly, the newspaper said.

Cameron on Saturday called a June 23 referendum on membership of the European Union that could have far-reaching consequences for Britain’s unity and for the viability of the world’s biggest trading bloc.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton and W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.