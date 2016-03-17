FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's in and out EU campaigns level, 28 percent undecided: TNS poll
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 17, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

Britain's in and out EU campaigns level, 28 percent undecided: TNS poll

Union flags and the Big Ben clocktower cover notebooks are seen on sale in London, Britain, Thursday December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Support for Britain to stay in the European Union was level with that for a withdrawal from the 28-member bloc at 36 percent, an online TNS opinion poll suggested on Thursday.

Support for the “in” campaign was unchanged from a month ago while the “out” campaign fell from 39 percent, the poll showed.

TNS said 28 percent of those who intended to vote did not know whether to back or oppose membership, up from 25 percent a month ago.

“The major problem for the ‘Remain’ campaign at present is that their support draws significantly on younger people who are traditionally less likely to turn out in elections,” said Luke Taylor, head of social and political attitudes at TNS UK.

TNS interviewed a sample of 1,216 adults between March 10 and March 14.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.