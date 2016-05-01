FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit campaign retains edge before June's EU referendum: ICM poll
May 1, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Brexit campaign retains edge before June's EU referendum: ICM poll

Branded merchandise is seen in the office of pro-Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London, Britain February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Slightly more Britons want to leave the European Union than want to stay, according to an ICM poll for the Sun on Sunday taken after U.S. President Barack Obama’s warning that Britain would go to the “back of queue” in striking trade deals after Brexit.

Forty-six percent of those polled said Britain should leave the European Union, 3 percentage points ahead of those who said the country should stay a member of the bloc, while 11 percent did not know, according to the survey.

A separate poll for the Observer newspaper on Sunday showed the campaign to stay in the EU had a one percentage point lead over the those who wanted to leave.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Louise Ireland

