FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's 'Out' camp lead narrows ahead of EU referendum: ICM poll
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 3, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

UK's 'Out' camp lead narrows ahead of EU referendum: ICM poll

A girl runs past a Vote Leave sign, protruding from the garden of a house in Altrincham, northern England, Britain May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The campaign for Britain to leave the European Union saw its lead narrow slightly over the rival “In” campaign, according to a weekly online poll published by opinion poll firm ICM on Tuesday.

Forty-five percent of voters were in favor of a so-called Brexit against 44 percent who believe Britain should remain in the 28-member bloc, not counting undecided voters, ICM said.

A similar poll published last week by ICM found 44 percent of voters wanted to remain in the EU compared with 46 percent who wanted to leave.

The latest survey, which was conducted between April 29 and May 3, was weighted to take into account the likelihood of respondents actually voting in the June 23 EU membership referendum, based on their comments, the polling firm said.

Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.