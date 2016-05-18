FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'In' camp extends lead ahead of UK's Brexit vote: poll
May 18, 2016 / 7:19 AM / a year ago

'In' camp extends lead ahead of UK's Brexit vote: poll

Campaigners hold placards as British Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech at a 'Stronger In' campaign event in Witney, Oxfordshire, Britain, 14 May 2016. REUTERS/WILL OLIVER / POOL

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union has widened its lead over the “Out” camp, according to an opinion poll by YouGov conducted for The Times newspaper.

Forty-four percent of respondents wanted Britain to stay in EU compared with 40 percent who wanted the country to leave, The Times reported on Wednesday.

The previous YouGov poll for The Times, published 10 days ago, gave the “In” camp a two-point lead, it said.

However, the new poll was the first conducted with a methodological tweak after local elections which took place earlier this month. Without the adjustment, the poll would have put “In” three points ahead, The Times said.

The change was intended to address an over-representation of supporters of the UK Independence Party, which wants Britain out of the EU, The Times said.

Other polls over the past two days have given mixed signals about the outcome of the June 23 referendum.

One, a telephone poll by polling firm ORB, gave the “In” camp a 15-point lead. ICM published two polls on Monday, one a phone survey which put “In” ahead and an online poll that showed “Out” in the lead.

(Story corrects paragraph 4 to show new methodology affected size of “In” lead, did not determine “In” lead.)

Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
