'Remain' 13 points ahead of 'Leave' in ORB Brexit poll

(Reuters) - The "Remain" camp holds a 13-point lead over "Leave" rivals in Britain's EU referendum campaign, after winning support for the first time from a majority of men, those aged over 65 and Conservative voters, according to a poll from ORB published in Tuesday's edition of the Telegraph newspaper.

The poll found that among those who definitely plan to vote, support for remaining in the union stood at 55 percent, while that for Brexit was at 42 percent.

The three voter groups of men, older people and Tory supporters had all favored leaving the European Union when they were surveyed in March, the newspaper said, but a majority of each now backed "Remain".

Pensioners, previously considered to be the most reliable Brexit supporters, now narrowly favored staying in the union the survey found, with 52 percent of the over-65s intending to vote to "Remain" and 44 percent backing "Leave".

Britons will vote on June 23 on whether to remain in the 28-member bloc.

ORB has been polling 800 voters by telephone for the Telegraph in a series of polls since March. It has said the data has been weighted to be demographically and politically representative of Britain.