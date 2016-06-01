Britons evenly split ahead of EU referendum: YouGov online poll

LONDON (Reuters) - British voters are evenly split between "Remain" and "Leave" ahead of a June 23 referendum on whether to remain in the European Union, according to the latest online opinion poll from YouGov for The Times newspaper.

The poll of 1,735 people, conducted on May 30-31, found that both camps were level on 41 percent, with 13 percent undecided and 4 percent not intending to vote.

The results were identical to YouGov's previous survey for The Times, which was conducted on May 23-24.