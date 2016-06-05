FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
'Leave' sweepingly ahead of 'Remain' in Brexit poll of subscribers: Daily Telegraph
#World News
June 5, 2016 / 9:54 PM / a year ago

'Leave' sweepingly ahead of 'Remain' in Brexit poll of subscribers: Daily Telegraph

A Brexit supporter holds a Union Flag at a Vote Leave rally in London, Britain June 4, 2016.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Subscribers of a UK newspaper are overwhelmingly in support of a vote for Britain to leave the European Union, according to a poll published on the website of the Daily Telegraph.

Sixty-nine percent of the nearly 19,000 subscribers polled by the Daily Telegraph were in support of Britain's exit from the 28-member bloc, while 29 percent intended to vote to remain. (bit.ly/1Y9RtJA)

Britons will vote on June 23 on whether to remain in the EU.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

