'Leave' sweepingly ahead of 'Remain' in Brexit poll of subscribers: Daily Telegraph

(Reuters) - Subscribers of a UK newspaper are overwhelmingly in support of a vote for Britain to leave the European Union, according to a poll published on the website of the Daily Telegraph.

Sixty-nine percent of the nearly 19,000 subscribers polled by the Daily Telegraph were in support of Britain's exit from the 28-member bloc, while 29 percent intended to vote to remain. (bit.ly/1Y9RtJA)

Britons will vote on June 23 on whether to remain in the EU.