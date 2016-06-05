FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
YouGov Brexit poll for ITV shows 'Leave' leading 'Remain': Bloomberg
June 5, 2016 / 11:56 PM / a year ago

YouGov Brexit poll for ITV shows 'Leave' leading 'Remain': Bloomberg

Campaigners hold placards as British Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech at a 'Stronger In' campaign event in Witney, Oxfordshire, Britain, 14 May 2016.WILL OLIVER / POOL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Support for Britain to leave the European Union stood 4 points ahead of support for remaining in the 28-member bloc, according to a YouGov poll for ITV, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The poll for ITV's "Good Morning Britain" program put "Leave" voters at 45 percent and "Remain" at 41 percent, Bloomberg reported, citing an emailed statement (bloom.bg/1UCiz9e). The poll was based on a Wednesday-Friday survey of 3,405 people.

Britons vote on June 23 on whether to remain in the EU.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

