YouGov Brexit poll for ITV shows 'Leave' leading 'Remain': Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Support for Britain to leave the European Union stood 4 points ahead of support for remaining in the 28-member bloc, according to a YouGov poll for ITV, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The poll for ITV's "Good Morning Britain" program put "Leave" voters at 45 percent and "Remain" at 41 percent, Bloomberg reported, citing an emailed statement (bloom.bg/1UCiz9e). The poll was based on a Wednesday-Friday survey of 3,405 people.

Britons vote on June 23 on whether to remain in the EU.