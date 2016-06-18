FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Remain leads by almost 7 points for Britain's EU referendum: BMG phone poll
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 18, 2016 / 12:59 AM / a year ago

Remain leads by almost 7 points for Britain's EU referendum: BMG phone poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vote Remain supporters arrive for an event at Manchester Metropolitan University's student Union in Manchester, northern England June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Support for Britain to stay in the European Union was leading by almost 7 points over those advocating withdrawal from the 28-member bloc, not quite a week before the June 23 referendum, according to a telephone poll released on Friday.

The poll, by BMG for The Herald, showed Remain with 53.3 percent support and Leave with 46.7 percent. The poll of 1,064 adults, conducted June 10-15, excluded the “don’t knows.”

But a separate online poll by BMG showed the Leave camp leading by 10 points, with Leave at 55.5 percent support and Remain at 44.5 percent.

The polling was conducted before Thursday’s murder of Jo Cox, a British Labour politician, which prompted the suspension of campaigning by both camps.

The BMG poll had been expected on June 16, but was delayed in light of the death of the parliamentarian.

(This story corrects last paragraph to delete extraneous words to read: “poll was delayed in light of the death of the parliamentarian”)

Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.