#World News
June 16, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Ipsos MORI CEO says opponents of Britain's EU membership have outgunned 'In' camp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Opponents of Britain's membership of the European Union have outgunned the "In" campaign over the past month with arguments over immigration, the chief executive of Ipsos MORI told Reuters on Thursday.

A telephone poll by Ipsos MORI indicated 53 percent of Britons support leaving the European Union in a June 23 referendum, with 47 percent wanting to stay in the bloc.

"With a week to go, Leave have outgunned Remain with a series of arguments on immigration and money that are often believed despite being flatly denied by the other side," Chief Executive Ben Page said.

"Immigration has become the argument, with the economy, Remain's strongest card, becoming less relevant in the last month," he said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

