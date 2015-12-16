Britons skeptical over Cameron's EU reform bid: poll

LONDON (Reuters) - Fewer than one in five Britons think Prime Minister David Cameron can secure all the reforms he wants from the European Union, according to an opinion poll on Wednesday.

Cameron heads to Brussels this week for talks with EU leaders on renegotiating Britain’s relationship with the bloc. He has promised to reform the EU and then hold a public referendum by the end of 2017 on whether to stay in it.

The poll, conducted for the London Evening Standard newspaper, showed that only 18 percent of people thought Cameron would get all or most of the reforms he is seeking. Thirty-four percent said they were confident he would get a good deal.

Cameron is seeking to curb EU migrants’ access to Britain’s benefits system, improve competition in the bloc, ensure the country is not disadvantaged by remaining outside the euro zone, and is not committed to “ever closer union” with other members.

The survey by Ipsos-MORI showed 53 percent support for remaining within the bloc, with 36 percent backing an exit and 11 percent yet to make up their mind. That result is broadly in line with a poll by the same firm in October.